Check out the spectacular safari camp in Tanzania that draws celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Singita Grumeti, located in Tanzania, has been named the best hotel in the world several times. It gained even more recognition after Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba spent their honeymoon there.

The property, which covers 350,000 acres, adjoins with the surrounding Serengeti National Park. Each super luxe room has epic vistas, and guests can lounge by the pool and then see elephants in their natural habitat.

There are also daily game drives with professional guides, a spa, yoga center, and tennis courts.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

