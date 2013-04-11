For $10,000, This Woman Will Change The Way You Eat

Chances are, if you’re combing the kitchen cabinets of one Tanya Zuckerbrot’s clients, you’ll find a stash of high-fibre crackers, powdered peanut butter, almonds, beans, and oatmeal.



All of these foods have one thing in common: They’re rich in dietary fibre, the part of carbohydrates that can’t be digested, and therefore, has no calories.

The miracle of fibre, New York dietitian Zuckerbrot claims, is that it fills you up and keeps your energy pumping, without adding extra pounds. It’s also the cornerstone of Zuckerbrot’s F-Factor Diet, which came out of working with patients to lower cholesterol.

Zuckerbrot has built F-Factor into a mini-empire, including her own line of high-fibre foods, two diet books, and private consulting services.

To get a one-on-one with the queen of fibre, be prepared to shell out $10,000 for 10 sessions, including a full clinical and lifestyle assessment and a complete re-education of what you should be eating to shed weight or get healthier.

We stopped by Zuckerbrot’s mid-town Manhattan office to learn more about her revolutionary diet plan.



