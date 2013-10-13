Tanya Plibersek Will Be Deputy Opposition Leader Under Newly Elected Federal Labor Party Leader Bill Shorten

Bill Shorten has been elected leader of the federal parliamentary Labor Party.
Shorten won the overall vote 52% and is expect to chose left-wing MP Tanya Plibersek as his deputy when the party reconvenes on Monday to elect other frontbencher positions.
The leadership result was announced following a Labor caucus meeting this afternoon.
Outgoing acting leader, Chris Bowen, has said the election process for their new leader has given the entire Labor Party a hand at choosing who he believes will be the next Labor Prime Minister.
“Never again can [the members] of our great party be taken for granted or ignored,” Bowen said in a press conference this afternoon.
Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has responded to the announcement, congratulating Shorten by Twitter.
Congratulations to Bill Shorten on becoming Labor leader. A great honour! I wish Bill all the best. JG
— Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 13, 2013
Albo: Well done! A fantastic campaign and you have so much more to do for Labor. JG
— Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 13, 2013
