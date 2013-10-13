Tanya Plibersek Will Be Deputy Opposition Leader Under Newly Elected Federal Labor Party Leader Bill Shorten

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Bill Shorten has been elected leader of the federal parliamentary Labor Party.

Shorten won the overall vote 52% and is expect to chose left-wing MP Tanya Plibersek as his deputy when the party reconvenes on Monday to elect other frontbencher positions.

The leadership result was announced following a Labor caucus meeting this afternoon.

Outgoing acting leader, Chris Bowen, has said the election process for their new leader has given the entire Labor Party a hand at choosing who he believes will be the next Labor Prime Minister.

“Never again can [the members] of our great party be taken for granted or ignored,” Bowen said in a press conference this afternoon.

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has responded to the announcement, congratulating Shorten by Twitter.

Congratulations to Bill Shorten on becoming Labor leader. A great honour! I wish Bill all the best. JG — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 13, 2013





Albo: Well done! A fantastic campaign and you have so much more to do for Labor. JG — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 13, 2013





