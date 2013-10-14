Tanya Plibersek Is The New Deputy Leader Of The Federal Labor Party

Plibersek and former Prime Minster Kevin Rudd in July 2013. Photo: Getty Images

Tanya Plibersek has been voted in as new Labor leader Bill Shorten’s deputy in Canberra today.

The Labor caucus was meeting to nominate candidates for the opposition front bench, after Shorten beat out Anthony Albanese in a leadership ballot at the weekend.

Shorten had said before the deputy vote that Plibersek would be his choice for the position. He also indicated Albanese was likely to receive a senior role.

Senator Penny Wong was re-elected Labor’s leader in the Upper House. The ABC reports former deputy Senate leader Jacinta Collins, has been dumped from the frontbench and will be replaced by Stephen Conroy.

Very honoured to be re-elected Labor's Senate Leader. Warmest congrats to the fabulous @tanya_plibersek on being elected Deputy Leader. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 14, 2013

It was the first time the leadership of the party was decided by both caucus and rank-and-file members Labor members. Shorten — a factional power broker — did not receive a clear endorsement from the members, but received more votes from his parliamentary colleagues.

Meanwhile, former prime minster Julia Gillard congratulated Plibersek on her appointment:

Congratulations to Tanya Plibersek on becoming Labor's Deputy Leader. A woman of achievement & vision, wit & warmth. JG — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 14, 2013

