Tanya Plibersek Is The New Deputy Leader Of The Federal Labor Party

Ben Collins
Plibersek and former Prime Minster Kevin Rudd in July 2013. Photo: Getty Images

Tanya Plibersek has been voted in as new Labor leader Bill Shorten’s deputy in Canberra today.

The Labor caucus was meeting to nominate candidates for the opposition front bench, after Shorten beat out Anthony Albanese in a leadership ballot at the weekend.

Shorten had said before the deputy vote that Plibersek would be his choice for the position. He also indicated Albanese was likely to receive a senior role.

Senator Penny Wong was re-elected Labor’s leader in the Upper House. The ABC reports former deputy Senate leader Jacinta Collins, has been dumped from the frontbench and will be replaced by Stephen Conroy.

It was the first time the leadership of the party was decided by both caucus and rank-and-file members Labor members. Shorten — a factional power broker — did not receive a clear endorsement from the members, but received more votes from his parliamentary colleagues.

Meanwhile, former prime minster Julia Gillard congratulated Plibersek on her appointment:

