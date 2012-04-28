Before He Was Famous, Stanley Kubrick Shot These Beautiful Showgirls And Models In The 1940s

Photo: Wikimedia, CC.

Before Stanley Kubrick became famous for directing movies such as Eyes Wide Shut and A Clockwork Orange he was a photographer for Look magazine.In 1949, when Kubrick was about 21, Look sent him to Illinois to do a photo-essay titled, “Chicago, City of Contrasts.” He also shot an extensive portfolio of shots of ordinary life in New York.



One recurring theme emerges from the portfolio, which is now archived in the Library of Congress: Kubrick liked women.

Especially showgirls, performers and any other female who lived comfortably in front of a lens.

This is Kubrick’s collection of gorgeous black-and-white prints of models, dancers and entertainers, taken in the late 1940s.

