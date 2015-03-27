We visited a farm in England that lets you crush cars with military tanks

You don’t have to go all the way to Lithuania to drive tanks.

Tanks-Alot is a military farm in in Helmdon, Northamptonshire, about a 2 hours drive outside London, that offers a similar experience.

We visited the park this week to get an inside look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.