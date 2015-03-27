We visited a farm in England that lets you crush cars with military tanks

You don’t have to go all the way to Lithuania to drive tanks.
Tanks-Alot is a military farm in in Helmdon, Northamptonshire, about a 2 hours drive outside London, that offers a similar experience.
We visited the park this week to get an inside look.
This ominous scene marks the entrance to the farm. Tanks-Alot owner Nick Meads was there to show me around.
On the other side of the entrance are white tanks, which are normally rented out for promo events. This one was used by a West End theatre show until a few weeks ago.
When a tank needs to drive on a paved road, it is outfitted with rubber pads like these ones to protect the tank's tracks. The tanks have no problem driving on normal roads with other cars.
Or this giant 1948 British Centurion weighing 60 tons, the equivalent of about eight adult elephants.
This tank had just been repainted to be delivered to a buyer. It cost around £17,000, which doesn't sound too bad.
Another notable tank in the Tanks-Alot garage was this pink beauty. It had been painted for an event on gender equality, and never painted back.
Tanks don't have a wheel to drive. These two levers control the two tracks on either side of the tank.
The seat is really tight. I could easily hit the two levers or some buttons by accident with my knees if I wasn't careful. Comfort is not a priority when fighting a war.
And off we went. The tanks can be surprisingly quick. The one I went on can reach about 65 mph (100 km/h) on a clear path.
We drove through the fields to see all the other vehicles they have at Tanks-Alot, including lorries and missile launchers.
While we were doing our driving, an Apache helicopter flew over us. Nick lets the RAF pilots practice their laser targeting on his tanks.
One of the activities Tanks-Alot is famous for is driving over a car. That nice Alfa will be destroyed for a stags party on Saturday.
Back from the trip, Nick showed me the workshop, where all the tanks and vehicles receive maintenance.
This is what the engine of a Soviet T-80 looks like. This model was built in 1981, but the Russian army still uses some T-80 models today.
Inside the tank, the pointing system for the main gun is all manual. These two wheels control the horizontal and vertical elevation of the 125mm gun.
Nick has received some very odd requests in his business. In this case, a costumer asked him to transform a tank into a hearse for his funeral. This is a look inside the tank.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.