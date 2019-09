Via BBC foreign editor Jon Williams, a truly incredible photo of a tanker that washed ashore on Staten Island after Superstorm Sandy:



Photo: Twitter/@WilliamsJon

New Yorkers have fun with the tanker (via Michelle Charlesworth):

Photo: Michelle Charlesworth on twitter.com

More photos of devastation around New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.