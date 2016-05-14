Civilians can drive a military tank at a park in Georgia

If you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to drive 33,000 pounds of armoured steel over a junk car, you only need to make your way to Blue Ridge, Georgia – and fork over $550 – to find out. Civilians can take the controls of a real military tank, complete with a driving lesson, at Tank Town USA.

