A former UFC fighter will give Ronda Rousey $100,000 if she can beat him, and wants a sandwich if she doesn't

Forget Floyd Mayweather, a possible new male contender for UFC champ/actress Ronda Rousey has arisen.

In an interview on The Proving Ground podcast, former UFC fighter Tank Abbott had some choice words for Rousey.

“She’s a girl,” Abbott, 50, said. “It’s all about this emotional stuff.”

The 250 lb. Abbott, who was 8-10 during his UFC career, made it clear that he thinks Rousey doesn’t stand a chance against him or any man in a fight. Abbott also said he wouldn’t even have to prepare to take her on.

“I don’t care, I will fight any woman on this Earth for free,” he said. “I will. She will have to make me a sandwich — that’s what I get for winning.”

Abbott didn’t stop there, however, adding that he’d give $US100,000 to any woman who beat him in the octagon.

And as if those comments weren’t offensive enough he felt the need to further make himself clear: “You can’t be, like, a tranny,” Abbott added. “You gotta be a female. Born a female.”

Rousey has said multiple times in the past that she would never fight a man because of domestic violence implications, so don’t expect this to happen, but if anything could stoke the fire under Rousey this is it.

