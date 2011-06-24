US

Awesome Video Of A Tank Firing In Super-Slow Motion

Kim Bhasin

Is there anything beautiful about a 46 metric ton steel-clad fire-spurting rolling death machine? Apparently there is.

This is a Russian T-90 main battle tank firing a 125mm shell in super slow motion. The footage was shot with a high speed Photron camera at 18,000 frames-per-second. (via Devour)

