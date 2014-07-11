A Former Silicon Valley Engineer Is Selling His Insane Collection Of Military Tanks And Weaponry

If you’ve been desperately trying to find a good Scud missile to add to your military arsenal, there’s a Silicon Valley auction that’s right up your alley.

Up for sale on Friday and Saturday in Portola Valley, California is the Littlefield Collection, a vast array of tanks, vehicles, and military weaponry amassed from World War I to present by the late Jacques Littlefield, a former HP engineer.

“The Littlefield Collection boasts an impressive range of vehicles and represents points in history that appeal to a global audience beyond traditional military collectors,” said Ian Kelleher, a specialist with Auctions America, in a statement. “The majority of the collection remains drivable and usable and can be easily repurposed for private use.”

Littlefield founded California’s Military Vehicle Technology Foundation, which housed many of the artifacts and vehicles comprising his collection. We picked our favourites among the 114 vehicles, parts, and accessories that are up for grabs.

This French-made AMX-13 Model 51 light tank is still in pretty good shape, considering it's 55-years-old. The engine apparently needs a rebuild, but the auctioneers still think it could fetch between $US75,000 and $US125,000. This light tank -- known as the Armoured Gun System, Close Combat Vehicle Light -- never made it out of the U.S. Army testing phase due to late-1980s funding cancellations. It's expected to sell for $US200,000-300,000. There's more than 80 tanks up for grabs. Here is a British-made Centurion Mk 13 Main Battle Tank (MBT), expected to fetch at least $US200,000. First introduced in 1945, this type of tank saw action in various wars up until around the 1980s. This Soviet-made T-54AR Main Battle Tank was one of the most-produced tanks ever made, which may explain why it's expected to net somewhere between $US75,000-$100,000. Like most tanks, it isn't very roomy inside. The T-54 could hold a four-person crew. This Beobachtungspanzer (Artillery Observation Vehicle) had advanced optics on the front to spot artillery and perform other reconnaissance. The vehicle had thin armour but could move over 40mph at a range of about 239 miles. It's expected to get between $US75,000 and $US100,000. This British-made Chieftain Mk 11 Main Battle Tank has a bulldozer blade on the front of it, but the main gun has been demilled. It's estimated to sell for $US50,000-$75,000. This WWII-era DUKW Amphibious Truck was designed to move troops from ship to shore, but it could be used just as well for a fishing trip. At least $US50,000 is expected. This British-made FV433 Abbot 105 mm Self Propelled Gun looks like a tank, but it's more like an artillery piece that can be moved more easily. Gunners could hurl 105mm rounds more than 10 miles away. It should sell for around $US40,000 to $US60,000. It's not all tanks of course. The collection includes this Jeep from 1943, expected to sell for $US10,000-$15,000. And this Vietnam-era M43B1 Ambulance should go for $US5,000 to 10,000. It has a litter compartment in the back that could safely transport at least three patients. One of the most odd pieces at auction is this Soviet-made SCUD surface-to-air missile, expected to sell for between $US300,000 and $US350,000. It wasn't clear whether this had a working missile on the auction website, but we're hoping whoever buys this doesn't press the launch button on their neighbours. This Leopard 1A1A4 Main Battle Tank is pricey, expected to sell for at least $US400,000. Built in 1969, these are still in use by some NATO states. What collectors are most likely excited about is the World War II-era armour, like this M3A1 Stuart. Or this M3A5 Grant Medium Tank. This type of tank saw wide service among American and British forces during World War II. It was eventually overshadowed by the M4A2(76)HVSS Sherman. This one should go for $US350,000-$450,000. The Sherman's instrument display has few frills. This Israeli M50 Sherman tank had various upgrades, such as a larger gun, that made it different from its younger brother. Along with the 75mm cannon, it also had .50 calibre machine gun on top. The vehicle arrived in Israel just in time to face off against Egypt in the 1956 Suez War. And what military collection would be complete without a U.S.-made High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, better known as the Humvee. This can be picked up for $US15,000-$25,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.