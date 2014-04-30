A Woman Quit Her Job To Travel For Two Years And Took These Incredible Photos In Africa

In 2009, Tania Payne had just been rejected for a promotion and was floundering in her quest for a new career.

So she left the UK and used her savings to travel around the world with her boyfriend, Alex.

“It wouldn’t have been unreasonable to suggest that my big trip was just an escape from the fact that I had no idea what I was going to do with my life,” Payne told Business Insider.

“I was scared of coming home to the same question.”

She had four continents, 24 countries, 42 beaches and several mountains to find an answer. On a budget of £20,000 (excluding flights), the couple set out for two years and a few months with plans to see Africa, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and North, South, and Central America. She shared her photos from Africa with Business Insider, along with original captions.

They spent two months in Kenya, where they visited Kibera, the continent’s biggest slum.

“I wouldn’t recommend it as a tourist destination exactly,” Payne told Business Insider. “But it is an awe-inspiring example of the will of the human spirit to survive in difficult conditions.”

Then came safari in the Masaai Mara National Reserve, a volcanic landscape with abundant wildlife. After that, they hiked Mount Kenya.

The remaining time in Africa was split between Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, and South Africa. And while there were plenty of beautiful sights to behold, travelling had its annoyances.

“Alex and I drove each other nuts,” Payne told Business Insider. “Photography is a solitary endeavour, and I have thousands of photos of him fuming.”

In Africa and during most of her whole first year away from home, she couldn’t shake a huge nagging doubt that the trip was an extravagant and self-indulgent destruction of her employability and future prospects.

But when she returned to the UK, she felt a subtle but distinct difference.

“The personal profile in my CV had hardly changed but it didn’t feel like I was lying anymore,” she told Business Insider. “I really am a passionate, committed, enthusiastic and hardworking professional, and at 35 years old, it was the first time I actually believed it.”

Tania sent us photos from her trip, along with original captions, and we’ve republished them here. You can read more about her travels on her blog, Losing Luggage.

Have an amazing travel story and photos to share? Send an email to [email protected] and we could feature your adventure next.

