Tango's Latest App Will Become Your New favourite Way To Chat On Your Smarphone

When Apple introduced a front-facing camera on its iPhone 4 in 2010, it was supposed to usher in a new form of mobile communication.It did. Sort of.
Unfortunately, FaceTime didn’t work over cellular data connections, so you had to connect to Wi-Fi to use it.
Tango luckily launched its iPhone app a few short weeks after the iPhone 4’s launch and its ability to let you video chat over cell networks proved more than valuable.
The app was recently updated to support a push to talk feature, sort of like those old Nextel phones. Besides push to talk, users can make voice calls, text, video chat, and send multimedia messages.
What’s unique about Tango is that the service is strong on iOS, but the company is more dedicated to Android. It also has apps on Windows Phone and PCs. Tango supports more than 2,000 Android devices and is the 12th most-downloaded app in all categories.
Tango is free and available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and PC.
After you download the app in your respective app store you'll want to launch it by tapping the orange icon.
You'll also want to let the app send you push notifications so you'll know when friends send you messages.
The app uses your phone number to allow others to contact you. If you don't want to give your phone number sign in with Facebook.
Steve sent us a request to video chat, we accepted. Remember to tap the camera icon to turn your video on.
In the past, what made Tango stand out was its ability to video chat over cellular. FaceTime can video over cellular now, for certain carriers, but Tango lets you push to talk, send text, send pictures and even, play games while video chatting.
While video chatting with others you can take advantage of Tango's other specials. This includes avatars, eCards, and surprises.
If the default surprises aren't good enough users can opt to purchase more. Tango has a deal with Sesame street and a few others.
