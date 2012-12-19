Tango's Latest App Will Become Your New favourite Way To Chat On Your Smarphone

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

When Apple introduced a front-facing camera on its iPhone 4 in 2010, it was supposed to usher in a new form of mobile communication.It did. Sort of.



Unfortunately, FaceTime didn’t work over cellular data connections, so you had to connect to Wi-Fi to use it.

Tango luckily launched its iPhone app a few short weeks after the iPhone 4’s launch and its ability to let you video chat over cell networks proved more than valuable.

The app was recently updated to support a push to talk feature, sort of like those old Nextel phones. Besides push to talk, users can make voice calls, text, video chat, and send multimedia messages.

What’s unique about Tango is that the service is strong on iOS, but the company is more dedicated to Android. It also has apps on Windows Phone and PCs. Tango supports more than 2,000 Android devices and is the 12th most-downloaded app in all categories.

Tango is free and available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and PC.

