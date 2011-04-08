"Tangled" Tops Blu-ray And DVD Sales Charts

Tangled had no problem tying up its competition on the Blu-ray and DVD sales charts, for the week ending April 3.



Tangled, which was also released on 3D Blu-ray last week, had no problem overtaking another new release, Black Swan, by an astonishing margin of five-to-one. The only other notable new release was the TV DVD set Mad Men: Season Four, which took fifth place in DVD sales and fourth place in Blu-ray sales.

The Tourist repeated atop the DVD rental charts for the second week in a row, with Tangled falling just short of a three-chart sweep in second place. Black Swan did not finish in the top 10 on the rental charts, due to the 28-day waiting period Fox imposes on Netflix and Redbox.

Tangled topped the Blu-ray sales charts, with Black Swan finishing in second place, Bambi in third place, Mad Men: Season Four in fourth place and newcomer The 10 Commandments debuting in fifth place in 1080p sales.

Tangled was released November 24th, 2010 and stars Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Ronny Pearlman, M.C. Gainey, Jeffrey Tambor, Brad Garrett, Paul F. Tompkins. The film is directed by Nathan Greno, Byron Howard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.