One Of The Most Talked-About Movies At Sundance Was Filmed With An IPhone 5S

You don’t need a multi-million dollar budget to make a hit movie.

That’s the lesson from “Tangerine,” a film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival shot entirely with an iPhone 5S.

The movie follows Sin-Dee, a transgender prostitute who teams up with her friend Alexandra on a journey through Los Angeles after she realises her pimp boyfriend was unfaithful to her while she was in jail.

Director Sean Baker used an iPhone, a lens adaptor from Moondog Labs, an $US8 app called Filmic Pro, and some external audio equipment to shoot “Tangerine,” according to No Film School.

Shooting a feature-film with a smartphone is empowering. It’s unclear why Baker chose an iPhone 5S instead of a 6 or 6 Plus, but we look forward to more movies like this one.

You can find more info on “Tangerine” screenings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.