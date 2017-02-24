App-only bank Tandem's CEO is stepping down and founder Ricky Knox is taking over

LONDON — The CEO of app-only bank Tandem is retiring, with the company’s founder taking over the roll.

A filing with Companies House earlier this week shows that Peter Herbert, a veteran of GE Capital, is stepping down as a director. He joined Tandem in April 2015. Tandem confirmed Herbert’s departure to Business Insider over the phone, saying Herbert is retiring.

This story is developing, refresh for more information.

