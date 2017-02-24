App-only bank Tandem's CEO is stepping down and founder Ricky Knox is taking over

TandemRicky Knox, Tandem.
LONDON — The CEO of app-only bank Tandem is retiring, with the company’s founder taking over the roll.
A filing with Companies House earlier this week shows that Peter Herbert, a veteran of GE Capital, is stepping down as a director. He joined Tandem in April 2015. Tandem confirmed Herbert’s departure to Business Insider over the phone, saying Herbert is retiring.
This story is developing, refresh for more information.
Learn more:
- Credit Card Industry and Market
- Mobile Payment Technologies
- Mobile Payments Industry
- Mobile Payment Market, Trends and Adoption
- Credit Card Processing Industry
- List of Credit Card Processing Companies
- List of Credit Card Processing Networks
- List of Payment Gateway Providers
- M-Commerce: Mobile Shopping Trends
- E-Commerce Payment Technologies and Trends
NOW WATCH: This is why Wall Street is able to stay one step ahead of federal investigations
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.