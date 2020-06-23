Tana Mongeau responded to accusations of racism and ignorance in her past: 'I am forever sorry for things I've said'

Tana Mongeau / YouTube Tana Mongeau has apologised for racism and ignorance in her past.

Tana Mongeau has apologised for old tweets and her past treatment of a former friend.

Kahlen Barry, who collaborated with Mongeau on their old YouTube channel “Trash,” posted a video entitled, “finally revealing the truth about Tana Mongeau” on June 16.

In the video, he accused Mongeau of gaslighting and ignorance, and claimed her behaviour was based in racism.

Mongeau responded to the video in a string of tweets, apologizing to Barry and saying she is not that person anymore.

She urged her followers to tell her anything she can do “to be better, grow, and be a help to society with my platform and nothing but that.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tana Mongeau has apologised to Kahlen Barry and her followers for ignorant and racist comments she made in the past.

In a string of tweets, she said sorry to Barry directly for “anything I ever did to make him feel that I was being micro-aggressive or racist,” and said her behaviour towards him then doesn’t define the person she is today.

“I refuse to be as ignorant as I’ve been in the past for life,” she said.

“I will take that & make it all the more reason to fight to educate others now. I know who I am inside & I know where my morals lie. I am forever sorry for things I’ve said in the past – but know I am not that person now. I will do everything in my power to show you that.”

i refuse to be as ignorant as i’ve been in the past for life. i will take that & make it all the more reason to fight to educate others now. i know who i am inside & i know where my morals lie. i am forever sorry for things i’ve said in the past- but know i am not that person now — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@tanamongeau) June 22, 2020

She also apologised for taking so long to respond, saying she was trying to work out what she could say and should have talked to Barry directly.

“I’ve been trying to find the words to address this and apologise in a way that that won’t further hurt anyone, and educate myself on how to handle this properly,” she said. “I am so sorry that came with any silence.”

Mongeau’s response came a few days after Barry, who collaborated with Mongeau on their old YouTube channel Trash, posted a video called “finally revealing the truth about Tana Mongeau” on June 16. He accused Mongeau of gaslighting and ignorance when working together in 2012-2014, which he suggested was based in racism.

During this time, Mongeau was called out for using the N-word in Snapchats and livestreams and using racial slurs in tweets. Barry said he stood by her publicly but voiced his concerns in private. He said Mongeau was not receptive and dismissed him as an “angry Black person.”

Barry said it hurt seeing Mongeau promoting her OnlyFans and not responding to direct messages he’d sent her.

He told Centennial Beauty he wanted to tell his story for “closure” and to “give other people in my community the strength to speak out and share their stories.”

“I don’t want to live in a world where anyone has to feel as scared as I did for so many years,” he said.

After Barry dropped the initial video, old tweets of Mongeau’s also resurfaced where she called her friend Imari Stuart a “cotton picker” and told him to “go back to plantation.”

In another tweet she responded to someone criticising her, calling them a “Cuban piece of s—.”

In her apology, Mongeau called the tweets “unacceptable” and “disgusting.” Several fans pointed out Mongeau was only 14 years old at the time of writing them, but she still appeared to take full responsibility for her words.

“I know how truly far I am from that person now,” she said. “To think I’ve ever had a sense of humour that relied on shock value like that f—ing disgusts me.”

Mongeau thanked her fans for holding her accountable for her past and promised to “be better.”

“Anything i can do to be better, grow, and be a help to society with my platform and nothing but that – please let me know,” she said. “I am not that Tana – and I refuse to do anything but evolve and educate myself. I am so sorry it took me this long to even say this.”

Read more:

Tana Mongeau is the latest influencer to join OnlyFans and charge fans for uncensored lewd content

Fans are angry at Tana Mongeau for drinking around her sober friend who recently relapsed, but she says MTV edited the show unfairly

Fans are calling Tana Mongeau ‘rude’ and ‘entitled’ for downplaying her medical diagnosis, but it actually puts her at higher risk from the coronavirus

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s break-up was worth more than $US600 million in media value – here’s how their careers benefited from the whirlwind romance

A timeline of Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s whirlwind open marriage from beginning to end, which Tana said went downhill after the wedding night

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.