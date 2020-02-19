Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul are sparking rumours after a lunch date in Los Angeles

Presley Ann/Getty Images Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday, YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul were photographed having lunch at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles, a hot spot for paparazzi and celebrities alike.

Images of the two together have sparked a wave of speculation online, as fans debate whether the outing was a date, a publicity stunt, or none of the above.

Earlier this year, Mongeau announced she would be taking a “break” from her extremely public relationship with Paul’s younger brother, Jake.

Controversial YouTube creators Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul were photographed having lunch together in Los Angeles on Sunday. And now, the internet is demanding answers.

In paparazzi photos of the outing, Mongeau and Paul are seen smiling, hugging, and sharing an iced coffee at celebrity hot spot Joan’s on Third.

Tana and Logan now?? @tanamongeau can you imagine how tired we are??? ???? pic.twitter.com/asrXIhVFzJ — positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) February 18, 2020

It’s not unusual for YouTube personalities to hang out platonically and romantically, but given recent history between Mongeau and Paul’s younger brother, Jake, the meet-up is mysterious to say the least. On Twitter, fans appear to be divided on whether the two could be dating. Some believe Tana and Logan would make a great couple, while others remain convinced they are “trolling” the paparazzi and the public. Whether their motivation is genuine affection, publicity, clout, or revenge remains unclear.

In January 2019, Mongeau announced she and Jake would be taking a”break” from their whirlwind romance only six months after their $US500,000 Vegas wedding.

“Right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Mongeau wrote at the time. “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”

Although the “marriage” was not legally binding, it was extremely public (and extremely lucrative). One month after the nuptials, however, Jake was spotted at Panera Bread with “ex-girlfriend” Erika Costell, leading many – including Tana and Logan– to wonder what was going on.

Later, in September 2019, Tana and Noah Cyrus sparked rumours of their own with a string of flirty interactions on Instagram and YouTube. But Cyrus told followers she and Mongeau are simply “friends.”

