Ex-Goldmanite Just Totally Ripped Off Paolo Pelligrini's Hedge Fund Name Idea

Paolo Pelligrini

Not that this guy’s fund seems to be any real competition (yet) for Paolo Pelligrini, whose fund name, PSQR, actually has two meanings, but some guy just piggy backed on PP’s idea and named his fund R-SQUARED.His name is Tan Maruyama, a former proprietary trader at Goldman Sachs, and he founded Round Rock Capital Advisors, a Tokyo-based hedge fund advisory firm.



Now he’s just launched R-SQUARED, a multi-strategy hedge fund, on April 1 with $16 million, according to Bloomberg.

Bit of background: PSQR is Paolo Pelligrini’s fund that he launched after he became known for partnering with John Paulson on his subprime trade.

PSQR means 2 things.

#1: In Classical Latin, the phrase is: Senatus populusque Romanus, resulting in the famed abbreviation SPQR meaning The Senate and the people of Rome. Poplus Senatusque Romanus is a re-shuffling of that phrase, resulting in the abbreviation, PSQR.

#2: P-Squared, like Paolo’s name, Paolo Pellgrini.

So Tan Maruyama = copycat.

