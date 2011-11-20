Tampa Police Roll Out A TANK To Deal With A Few Dozen Protesters

According to The Daily, the Tampa police produced this vehicle to deal with some protesters.



Overkill, much?

(As many folks have observed on Twitter, these sorts of responses are playing right into the protesters’ hands.)

UPDATE: It’s not actually a “tank,” of course, though it certainly looks like one. It’s a “12-ton armoured personnel carrier.” It is supposedly for “rescue” operations, though why it needs to be armoured to do that is not clear.

From The Daily, via @pegobry:

Photo: Twitter, via The Daily

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.