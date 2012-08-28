These Charts Show How Tampa Donors Have Abandoned Obama And Flocked To Mitt Romney

Photo: Getty

The area where Republicans are holding their convention this week has been very generous contributing to the party in recent years. We looked at local data from the centre for Responsive Politics to figure out how the Tampa area — which includes Tampa proper as well as the affluent suburbs of Clearwater and St. Petersburg — and the host city of the 2012 Republican National Convention gave money politically.



The answer? Even if the county is a tossup, the big spenders are most definitely Red. And they’re trending toward presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney and away from President Barack Obama.

Here’s how much Hillsborough County, where Tampa is located, supported the Republicans this cycle alone:

That doesn’t even include Tampa’s western suburbs, which are in neighbouring Pinellas County. That area has an even stronger Republican bent, giving 75 per cent of all contributions — $3.2 million so far — to the GOP.

With the convention in the city, Republicans might be planning on using this chance to bring Tampa permanently into the GOP camp, as well as walk away with a strong haul of cash.

Check out Tampa’s most politically generous zip codes. These are the areas of town which give the most politically. And if they keep consistent with the region’s partisan bend, most of those donations will go to the GOP:

This year, the area is on pace to beat out previous year’s contributions in these essential zip codes. These neighborhoods give between 11 and 21 times as much as a typical zip.

And if the Republicans are getting this strong support from Tampa, which is typically in a swing county, that bodes very well for Romney in Florida.

Romney is getting significant support from the area. Looking at the numbers, he’s making the fundraising around Tampa look a lot more like George W. Bush’s 2004 slam-dunk win over Kerry than McCain’s middling loss to Obama in 2008.

Though his numbers aren’t quite at 2004 levels yet, what’s most important to Romney — and plausibly terrifying for the Obama camp — is that the president is falling way short of his 2008 haul in the crucial area.

Even more, with the RNC taking place in Tampa this week, there’s really no reason to believe that this chart should change anytime soon. Romney will have a week’s worth of face time with Floridians and the Tampa crowd, and Obama will not.

