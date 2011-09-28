The Red Sox Collapse Is Over, Now It's Tampa's Wild Card To Lose

Photo: Spawnkill

Tampa Bay is now the favourite to win the AL Wild Card.That’s just not our opinion, the sportsbooks have them at -170 odds to win and Boston at +135.



With the teams tied with two games left, we’re back at square one. The Sox have collapsed, they are no longer collapsing.

Here’s what each team faces:

TONIGHT

Eric Bedard (BOS) v. Zach Britton (BAL)

Bedard generally stinks. Britton has let up at least four runs in three of his last four starts. But the Sox are down two catchers after Jason Varitek got hurt last night. Advantage: slight Sox.

Jeremy Hellickson (TB) v. Bartolo Colon (NYY)

The Yankees have nothing to play for. Bartolo Colon got rocked by Tampa his last time out. And Hellickson hasn’t let up more than three earned runs in a month. Advantage: Rays.

TOMORROW

Jon Lester (BOS) v. Alfredo Simon (BAL)

Lester is the Sox best pitcher, but he’s gottem hit around a little in his last three starts. But still, Alfredo Simon isn’t exactly an ace. Advantage: Sox.

David Price (TB) v. TBD.

The Yankees will spot start someone on the last day of the season. This is a dream scenario for the Rays with Price on the bump. Advantage: Rays.

