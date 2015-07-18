Tampa Bay Rays are giving free tickets to all military personnel for the rest of the season

Brian Blanco/Getty Images An Air Force colonel solutes the flag at Tropicana Field.

The Tampa Bay Rays have created a program that will give all active and retired military personnel two free tickets to all remaining home games this season.

The program, called “Rays Honour Pass,” will also be available to all dependents of military personnel including any spouse, child, or widow.

Tampa is home to MacDill Air Force Base.

The Rays have 30 home games left. While it is unclear which tickets will be available to the military members, the cheapest ticket sold by the Rays is $US9 which means this promotion is a gift worth at least $US540 to anybody who wants to attend all of the remaining games.

Despite recent success, the Tampa Bay Rays have struggled to sell tickets in their out-of-date stadium located in a problematic location. Now the team has found a smart way to make use of those empty seats. This move gets more people to the stadium and at the same time the team is using the opportunity to honour a very important group of people.

