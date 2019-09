Some baseball rookies just have to carry around little pink backpacks but if you’re a Tampa Bay Ray be prepared to really embarrass yourself.



Rays veteran David Price tweeted this video yesterday of the rookies dressed up in colourful leotards and wigs dancing around with ‘Call Me Maybe’ (of course) blasting in the background (via Deadspin):



