Tampa Bay Rays Named Smartest Spending Team In Sports, The St. Louis Rams Are The Worst

Bloomberg Businessweek has released their second annual look at the “Smartest Spenders in Sports,” in which teams are ranked based on how efficiently they turn payroll into wins.The Tampa Bay Rays, a club that has made the playoffs in three of the past four seasons despite a small-market payroll, top the list of 122 teams from the four major North American sports leagues.

At the other end of the spectrum, the St. Louis Rams ranked last.

The New England Patriots (7th overall) are the best spenders in the NFL. The Los Angeles Lakers (4th overall) top all NBA teams and the Detroit Red Wings (3rd overall) are the top NHL club. The New York Mets are the worst spenders in baseball (120th overall). The Minnesota Timberwolves (121st overall) are the worst NBA team, and the New York Islanders (119th overall) are last in the NHL.

Here’s the overall top 10 and bottom 10…

