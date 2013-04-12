The Tampa Bay Rays Wore Gorgeous Letterman Jackets To Promote Team Unity

For several years now, Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon has organised themed road trips in which the entire team, including coaches and staff, dress for a road trip with a common theme. The club’s first theme of the year was simple, yet gorgeous, as the entire team was given Rays letterman jackets.



Previous road trip themes, which are designed to create team unity and a relaxed atmosphere for the Rays, have included dressing like nerds, wearing wigs, and all-white for a trip to Miami…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.