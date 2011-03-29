Three Tampa Bay Rays Have Their House Robbed While Playing A Spring Training Game

Evan Longoria was the vicitim of his second robbery this Spring.

Thieves broke into the Port Charlotte home shared by Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria, David Price, and Reid Brignac, while the three played an exhibition game at nearby Charlotte Sports Park.The robbery comes just a few short weeks after Longoria’s 1967 Chevy Camaro was stolen from a repair shop in Arizona.



Among the items stolen were three iPads, a 60-inch flat screen TV, a pair of headphones, two Xboxes, David Price’s laptop, a few wallets and some watches. Price estimated his losses from the robbery to be north of $50,000.

On Sunday, Longoria commented that he was glad nobody was hurt. “That was one of the biggest things, that everybody was OK and safe, and nobody had to fight their way out of a home invasion robbery. A multitude of different things could have happened, and there could have been people injured.”

Reid Brignac expressed the same sentiments as Longoria stating that he was happy everyone was safe, but was clearly upset about Saturday’s events.

