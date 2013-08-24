Rays Honour Mariano Rivera With A Giant Sand Sculpture

The Tampa Bay Rays have honored Mariano Rivera with a gigantic sand sculpture at the entrance of Tropicana Field.

Rivera, who is retiring after the season, is being honored by teams each time the Yankees visit for the final time. The sand sculpture is not only fitting because of the Rays’ proximity to the beach, but also because Rivera enters games at Yankee Stadium to the song “Enter Sandman.”

Here is Rivera posing next to the sculpture with Rays president Matt Silverman…

Mariano meets his sand Sandman pic.twitter.com/6pTW8pNLs8

— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 23, 2013

Here is another view…

