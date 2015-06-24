Young Rays fan saves little girl with an amazing catch on a home run

The catch of the year in Major League Baseball may have been made by a young Tampa Bay Rays fan on Tuesday night.

The play came in the eighth inning when Asdrubal Cabrera hit a home run to give the Rays a 4-2 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sitting with two other young fans, flanked by adults on both sides, a little girl is oblivious to what is going on as Cabrera’s home run ball seemingly heads straight for her. Then, out of nowhere, the boy two seats to her left reaches over with his glove and grabs the baseball just before it hits her (via Rogers SportsNet).





That fan is a hero.

He was showered with applause and high-fives from the other fans in the section.

Here is video of the catch via Sun Sports Rays.

Your browser does not support iframes.

NOW WATCH: Why Floyd Mayweather is impossible to beat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.