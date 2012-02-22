Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria Is Dating Playboy Playmate Jaime Edmondson

Photo: Twitpic

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria had been rumoured to be dating Playboy’s Miss January 2010, Jaime Edmondson, for a while, but it’s now official.Here’s what Longoria told reporters gathered at the Rays’ spring training facility (via Larry Brown Sports):



“Yes, we are dating,” Longoria said. “It’s been a secret for long enough; it’s not really been a secret, but nobody has asked about it. We are dating.”

Longoria says he’s not caught up in all the hoopla over her career, though.

“I don’t even think of her like that. She’s actually more informed on sports. She did a fantasy football blog the whole year, and she does a show on Sirius satellite radio. So it’s pretty cool to be able to talk to somebody on that level outside of the whole modelling thing.”

Edmondson has been a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, Playboy Playmate, and two-time contestant on “The Amazing Race.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.