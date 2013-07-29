The Rays Had The Best Reaction To David Ortiz Destroying A Dugout Phone With A Bat

David Ortiz lost his cool on and destroyed a dugout phone with a baseball bat this weekend.



The best part of the scene was the reaction of Ortiz’s teammates, who were genuinely afraid. But the best reaction was by the official Twitter account of the Tampa Bay Rays which joked about needing a stronger phone before their next home game against the Red Sox…

WANTED: Steel alloy telephone with Kevlar cord. Will spare no expense. Must install by Sept. 10. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 28, 2013

The incident came after Ortiz struck out and Ortiz disagreed with one of the strikes. Ortiz could be seen yelling at the umpire on the way back to the dugout but wasn’t ejected until he destroyed the phone…

And here is the full video…

Your browser does not support iframes.

