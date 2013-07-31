Ball Boy's Great Catch Was Followed By A Standing Ovation From The Players

The ball boy protecting the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen was having a rough night until he came through with a spectacular catch which was followed by a standing ovation from the players.



In a previous inning, the ball boy, whose job is to keep foul balls from hitting the relievers that might be busy doing other things, missed a ground ball that ricocheted off two of the relievers…

But then, one pitch after booting a second groundball, Matt Joyce hit a screaming line-drive that looked like a heat-seeking missile heading right for the bullpen. The young man leapt up and made the grab as the much older relievers scattered in fear. Here’s the video…

Your browser does not support iframes.The ball boy, who appeared a bit frustrated for missing the earlier ball, took the entire scene in stride and earned both a standing ovation from the players and a chat with the sideline reporter, Todd Kalas…

