The New Tampa Bay Bucs Uniforms Are Ugly

Here are the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniforms.

Oversized helmet logo. Strange number design — red digital clock-inspired digits with a reflective border.

Not a fan:

From the Nike press release:

“Custom name and number fonts feature beveled edges inspired by historical Buccaneer blade carvings, echoing the modern industrial design inspiration. The team’s white jerseys sport pewter sleeves and shoulders with red numbers, while the red jerseys also feature pewter sleeves and shoulders but with white numbers on the body and red numbers on the shoulders– adding an extra element of energy to the evolved Buccaneer identity.”