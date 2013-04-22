The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade For Darrelle Revis, Give Him A Contract With $0 In Guaranteed Money

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have landed star cornerback Darrelle Revis in a trade with the New York Jets.



The Jets get a 1st-round pick this year (13th overall) and a third or fourth-round pick next year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That’s a decent haul. They weren’t going to get much more for a guy who’s coming off a major knee injury and is relatively old in NFL years.

The most interesting part of the deal is the contract he signed with Tampa.

According to Schefter, Tampa gave Revis a six-year, $96 million contract. But none of that — not a single penny — is guaranteed. So it’s a pay-as-you-go situation. The Bucs can cut Revis at any time without owning him anything.

It’s unusual for players of Revis’ calibre to get zero guaranteed dollars. But that’s the only way he was getting $16 million per year in a long-term deal considering his injury history.

