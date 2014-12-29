Tampa Bay Bucs Clinch Top Pick In NFL Draft With Epic 4th Quarter Meltdown

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Josh McCown could be down and out as quarterback of the Bucs.

It’s official.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now own the rights to the first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and presumed top pick Marcus Mariota of Oregon. But it took a meltdown in the final quarter of the season to make it happen.

With the Tennessee Titans being blown out 27-10 to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bucs needed to lose to the New Orleans Saints at home to clinch the top pick in the draft.

However, after three quarters, the Bucs actually led 20-7 and appeared to be on their way to winning their first home game of the season.

But after scoring early in the fourth quarter, the Saints added another touchdown and took a 1-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Then, with the Bucs needing just a field goal for the win, Bucs quarterback Josh McCown was sacked on consecutive plays including one in the endzone for a safety. The Saints went on to win 23-20, outscoring the Bucs 16-0 in the fourth quarter.

