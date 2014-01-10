The Tampa Bay Bucs Are Quietly Putting Together A Super Bowl-Calibre Coaching Staff

After finishing 4-12 and firing head coach Greg Schiano, the Buccaneers made a splash by hiring Lovie Smith who won three divisions and one NFC Championship with the Bears. But the Bucs weren’t done there and Smith is quietly putting together an all-star coaching staff that includes three former head coaches.

Smith’s first two moves were to hire former Cal head coach Jeff Tedford as his offensive coordinator and former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier as his defensive coordinator.

Before leading the Vikings to the playoffs in 2012, Frazier was the defensive coordinator for a Vikings teams that finished in the top-10 for yards allowed three years in a row.

In 11 seasons with Tedford as head coach, Cal was never a college football powerhouse. However, during that time, Cal was one of the best schools at producing NFL talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. During the 2013 NFL season, only eight schools (all traditional college powerhouses) had more players on NFL rosters than Cal, including Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch and DeSean Jackson.

In addition, the Bucs will also hire former Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano according to Vic Tafur of SFGate.com. Sparano led the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2008 and most recently served as the offensive line coach for the Raiders.

The 2013 Bucs were a mess. But many agree that the team has talent and now the team also has a coaching staff that knows what to do with it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.