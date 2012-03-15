The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spent $100 Million This Morning On Two Of The NFL's Biggest Free Agents

Photo: AP

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been throwing money around like crazy since free agency opened yesterday afternoon.They signed top free agent wide receiver Vincent Jackson late last night for $55 million over five years. And this morning, they locked up the market’s best offensive lineman, Carl Nicks, for $47.5 million over five years.



They also signed cornerback Eric Wright, who is serviceable at least.

The Bucs were pretty abysmal last year. But they’re only two years removed from a 10-6 season, and we all know how quickly fortunes can change in the modern NFL.

Then again splashing the cash in free agency didn’t help the Eagles last year.

