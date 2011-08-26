The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Replacing Their Playbooks With iPads

Photo: AP and Corey Nachman

The young Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an innovative bunch both on and off the field.The Bucs are among the first professional sports franchises to replace the old-fashioned style of playbooks with iPads.



According to this report by Rick Stroud of the St. Petersburg Times, 34-year-old Bucs coach Raheem Morris convinced the team brass to buy every player on the team his own iPad 2.

He got the idea earlier this year when he started using an iPad to scout potential draftees.

Morris told co-chairman Bryan Glazer, son of billionaire owner Malcolm Glazer, that not only do the iPads allow for the entire contents of a playbook to be easily accessible on-the-go, they also can provide an outlet to watch game film, practice films, and situational films for all 30-two NFL Franchises.

Glazer agreed to this idea after only two-minutes of discussion.

Tampa Bay’s roster is mostly comprised of 20-somethings who aren’t foreign to the concept of new technologies, so the idea has already more than taken off with them. Regarding the iPads ease of use when it comes to studying, second-year safety Cody Grimm said, “”It’s convenient. It’s fast. I was snacking out on the couch and watching some film, and realised I was, like, two quarters through [a] game already.”

It looks like Steve Jobs has had an impact on the intricacies of the sports world too.

