Buccaneers running back Doug Martin to enter treatment facility after learning of suspension

Running back Doug Martin announced on Wednesday that he will not play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers final regular season game so that he can immediately enter a treatment facility.
The decision to enter the treatment facility came after Martin was notified of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy.
