Buccaneers running back Doug Martin to enter treatment facility after learning of suspension

Cork Gaines
Doug MartinDilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Running back Doug Martin announced on Wednesday that he will not play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers final regular season game so that he can immediately enter a treatment facility.

The decision to enter the treatment facility came after Martin was notified of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy.

We will have more on this shortly.

