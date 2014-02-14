Here's The First Teaser Trailer For Melissa McCarthy's Next Movie 'Tammy'

The first trailer for Melissa McCarthy’s next comedy “Tammy” is here.

The film reteams McCarthy with “Bridesmaids” director Ben Falcone.

Susan Sarandon, Dan Aykroyd, and Kathy Bates also star.

Here’s the plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:

Tammy (McCarthy) is having a bad day. She’s totaled her clunker car, gotten fired from her thankless job at a greasy burger joint, and instead of finding comfort at home, finds her husband getting comfortable with the neighbour in her own house.

It’s time to take her boom box and book it. The bad news is she’s broke and without wheels. The worse news is her grandma, Pearl (Sarandon), is her only option — with a car, cash, and an itch to see Niagara Falls. Not exactly the escape Tammy had in mind. But on the road, with grandma riding shot gun, it may be just what Tammy needs.