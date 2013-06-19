Daycare Operator Arrested For Allegedly Giving Kids Benadryl-Laced Pancakes

A woman who runs a daycare out of her Ohio home has been charged with child endangerment for allegedly feeding kids pancakes laced with medicine to make them fall asleep.



Tammy Eppley, 37, denies the allegations. She told Columbus news station 10TV that the police charged her based on text messages she sent to a friend joking about drugging hyperactive kids she watched. Despite Eppley’s denial, police say they’re “pretty positive that she did this” and that there was enough probable cause to charge her.

Eppley allegedly took videos of “catatonic” children on her couch, The Columbus Dispatch reports. A police report says she joked in text messages about “one of the children almost discovering her actions by remarking that the sprinkles on some cupcakes tasted funny.”

She also bragged that after she fed the kids drug-laced snacks, they “were all perfectly still and being quiet or asleep,” a police report states.

The six children in Eppley’s care, one of whom is her own, were aged 2 to 5. Eppley told 10TV that her “whole heart feels good when I’m with them.”

Melatonin and Benadryl were among the drugs Eppley allegedly used to lace the food.

