Wisconsin Senate Candidate Slams Gov. Scott Walker: He 'Took Basic Rights Away'

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wisconsin Senate candidate Tammy Baldwin slammed Wisconsin Republicans Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson, against whom she is running for a Senate seat this fall.



Here’s a portion of Baldwin’s remarks:

I know you’ve heard a lot about Wisconsin lately. You’ve heard about Paul Ryan, who wants to end Medicare as we know it. You’ve heard about Scott Walker, who took basic rights away from teachers, nurses, and public employees. Maybe you’ve even heard about Tommy Thompson, our former governor, who went to Washington, cashed in on his special interest connections, and never really came back.

Well, I’m here to tell you that they don’t speak for all of Wisconsin. I want you to hear about the Wisconsin I know: the place where my grandparents raised me, the place where generations of families have worked hard to get ahead, the place where our state motto might sound familiar to you.

It’s just one word: forward. We believe that if we’re going to prosper, everyone has to have a fair shot, and everyone has to do their fair share. That’s why I’m proud to lead the charge for the Buffet [sic] Rule, which makes sure that millionaires and billionaires don’t get to pay a lower tax rate than middle-class families. And, President Obama is standing with me.

Her line on Walker drew heavy cheers from the crowd. Walker has become a lightning rod for Democrats after a contentious recall election in which Walker prevailed over Democratic challenger Tom Barrett. Though it didn’t seem like much of the crowd had any idea who Thompson was — they stayed largely silent at his mention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.