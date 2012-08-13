Meet Tamiko Bolton, George Soros's New Fiancée

Photo: Getty Images/ Andrew H. Walker

This weekend, billionaire hedge fund titan George Soros revealed to family and friends at his Southampton summer home that he’s engaged to his much younger girlfriend.The 82-year-old famed investor will marry 40-year-old Tamiko Bolton.



They met in the spring of 2008 and kept their relationship out of the public eye, according to DealBook.

Here’s what we know about Soros’ fiancee:

She’s the daughter of a nurse and a retired naval officer, according to DealBook.

She graduated from the University of Utah.

She holds an MBA from the University of Miami.

Bolton is a licensed pharmacist, according to the New York Post.

The Post also reported that she’s frequent travel companion with Soros and attended a UN summit on climate change with him.

She’s also an entrepreneur. She started an Internet vitamin/dietary supplement sales company and now runs a web-based yoga education business, DealBook reported.

Bolton’s Upper East Side apartment was the centre of a bunch of drama last year between Soros and his ex-lover, Brazilian soap opera star Adriana Ferreyr, who sued the billionaire claiming he reneged on his promise to give her the apartment. Soros filed a motion to dismiss that lawsuit, according to Reuters.

This will be Bolton’s second marriage.

