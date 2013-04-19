A User Named Tamerlan Tsarnaev Created A 'Terrorists' Playlist On YouTube And 'Liked' These Militant 'Jihad' Videos

The dead man suspected of bombing the Boston Marathon on Monday was named Tamerlan Tsarnaev.



On YouTube, there’s a user with the same name.

There’s a page showing that user’s latest activity.

Some channels this user subscribes to are:

Allah is the One

MaineSkiFamily’s channel

This user also created a playlist called “Terrorists.” It used to contain two videos, but they are now deleted.

Here are some videos the user “likes” according to the YouTube activity page.

This one condems Harry Potter as paganism.



This one says “no one can stop Jihad.”



This one says, “Those who were killed in my cause…I will admit them into Gardens under which rivers flow.”



