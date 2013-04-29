TAMERLAN TSARNAEV: Here's What Was Known, And Who Knew It, Before The Boston Bombing

In the aftermath of the Boston Bombing, a lot of discussion will revolve around who knew what, and when regarding lead suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev.



For example, it came out very quickly that Russia asked the FBI to look into him, on suspicious of his being a radical.

His name has also been found on at least two databases.

Hilary Sargent at Chartgirl.com made this epic flowchart showing who knew what, and when about Tamerlan Tsarnaev prior to the attack.

She’s kindly given us permission to run the chart.

You’ll probably want to click on it to get taken to a super-large version of it that you can easily read.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.