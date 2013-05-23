NBC: Boston Bomber Murdered Three People In 2011 Drug Rip-Off

NBC News is reporting new details that link Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s to a 2011 triple homicide.



From NBC New’s Twitter feed:

JUST IN: Boston bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev and man killed by FBI in Orlando responsible for 2011 triple homicide, sources say — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 22, 2013

MORE: Tsarnaev and Ibragim Todashev murdered three people in drug rip-off in Waltham, Mass. to avoid being identified, sources say — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 22, 2013

On Sept. 11, 2011, three men were found in a residence with their throats slit and their bodies covered in marijuana.

Ibragim Todashev, the man shot and killed during an interview with FBI agents late Tuesday, reportedly confessed to being involved in the murder, investigators told NBC News. He reportedly implicated Tamerlan in the crime as well, but attacked an FBI agent before he could sign a written confession.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that the two men wanted to steal drugs from the victims and decided to kill them so there were no witnesses to the crime.

Tamerlan described one of the murder victims, 25-year-old Brendan Mess, as his best friend. He and Mess were once roommates and boxed together.

After the killings, Middlesex District Attorney Gerard Leone released a statement saying “based on the present state of the investigation, it is believed that the victims knew the assailant or assailants, and the attacks were not random.” Police also said they believed the murders were drug-related.

