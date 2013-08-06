REPORT: Tamerlan Tsarnaev Possessed 'Extremist' Right-Wing Literature

A

report from the BBCclaims that one of the alleged bombers of the Boston Marathon was in possession of “extremist” right-wing literature prior to the attack, adding a new wrinkle to the attempts to ascertain the motivations of the alleged attackers.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, according to Hilary Anderson at the BBC, subscribed to publications that advocated white supremacy and government conspiracy theories:

The programme discovered that Tamerlan Tsarnaev possessed articles which argued that both 9/11 and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing were government conspiracies. Another in his possession was about “the rape of our gun rights”. Reading material he had about white supremacy commented that “Hitler had a point”.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev also allegedly also possessed literature exploring the motivations of mass killers and literature about Guantanamo Bay prisoners and United States drone operations.

Anderson writes that this revelation complicates the preconception that the Tsarnaev brothers were “self-styled radical jihadists.”

