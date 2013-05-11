REPORT: Tamerlan Tsarnaev Buried At Muslim Site In Virginia

Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev has been buried in an all-Muslim burial site in Virginia, the Boston Globe’s reports.



Tsarnaev has been buried at the Al-Barzakh Cemetary in Doswell, Va, sources tell the Globe.

The site currently has 12 Muslims buried there, according to a website bearing its name.

Multiple cemeteries in Massachusetts had refused to the accept Tsarnaev’s body due to his alleged involvement in the Boston Marathon’s bombings. Tsarnaev’s uncle was initially insistent that Tamerlan, who died during a police shootout on April 19, be buried in Massachusetts, but those plans fell through after local resistance.

According to reports yesterday, Tsarnaev’s body had been moved from the funeral home for burial on Wednesday. The location of the burial was not released.

“A courageous and compassionate person came forward to provide the assistance needed to properly bury the deceased,” Worcester police Sgt. Kerry Hazelhurst told FOX 25.

