The Dead Suspect Is Reportedly Named Tamerlan Tsarnaev — Here's What We Know

The New York Times and others have identified the dead suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings as Tamerlan Tsarnaev, a 26-year-old and the brother of Dzhokar Tsarnaev.

According to NBC‘s Pete Williams, who reported on air on the Today show, Dzhokar ran over his brother to get away from police.

Williams also reported that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was born in Russia. He became a legal U.S. permanent resident in 2007.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev was arrested for domestic assault and battery in 2009 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, according to police records. A YouTube account linked with his Google Plus profile is focused on videos about Islam.

Here is a photo gallery of Tamerlan Tsarnaev, training at Wai Kru Mixed Martial Arts in Allston, Mass. The gallery is entitled, “Will Box For Passport,” and it was produced while Tamerlan was training to compete in the National Golden Gloves competition in Salt Lake City.

Some of the captions provide a glimpse into his persona:

Tamerlan said: “I don’t have a single American friend, I don’t understand them.”

He said he wanted to become an engineer.

A goal was to box for the U.S. Olympic team, for which he said he’d rather compete than his native Russia’s team.

“ Tamerlan fled Chechnya with his family because of the conflict in the early 90s, and lived for years in Kazakhstan before getting to the United States as a refugee.”

He described himself as “very religious,” and said he did not drink or smoke.

A photo from the gallery:

