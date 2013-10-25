Kansas City Chiefs Player Leaves Massive $US1,300 Tip At Family Dinner

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 17-16 to stay undefeated on Sunday afternoon.

Later that night at a dinner with 15 family and friends, defensive end Tamba Hali spread the joy by leaving a $US1,300 tip on a $US1,800 bill at Fogo de Chao in Kansas City, KCTV5 reports.

Hali tipped $US1,000 on top of the automatic gratuity of $US296 (16%).

That’s a 70% tip:

The server, Joshua Roan, told KCTV5, “The staff was over the top. He was the last guest in the building. There was a lot of shouting and hollering after he left. We had to wait until he left. We had to keep it professional.”

Hali signed a $US60 million deal two years ago, so he can certainly afford it.

Pretty awesome for this guy:

